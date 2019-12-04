The Dover Delaware Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America has $1,500 scholarships available for JROTC students graduating during 2020, from Caesar Rodney USAF JROTC, Dover High School USAF JROTC, First State Military Academy USMC JROTC, Polytech High School USAF JROTC and Smyrna High School USAF JROTC.

These scholarship awards are based on the student’s academic performance, community service involvement and JROTC training accomplishments.

Scholarship applications are available from the senior JROTC instructor at each school.

Completed application need to be received by MOAA no later than March 14, 2020.

Dover MOAA prides itself on supporting local JROTC students and, on being one powerful voice, speaking out on behalf of active and retired military and their spouses. Its motto is “Never Stop Serving.”

For more, visit dovermoaa.org.