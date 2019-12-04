Get free coffee all day

The grand opening of the new Wawa in Camden, 200 East Street, will be Friday, Dec. 6, starting at 8 a.m with free coffee throughout the day.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place after doors open. Wawa’s mascot, Wally Goose, General Manager Tanya Ohlinger, Area Manager Tony Elgin, Director of Store Operations John Sharpless and several customers will be there.

“At Wawa we recognize that our customers’ lives move at a rapid pace, and whenever we open new stores, it is our goal to deliver our unique brand of convenience in a way that fits our customers’ busy lives and is attuned to their specific tastes,” said Adam Schall, senior director of store operations.