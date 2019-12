A Christmas Cantata, “Everlasting Light: A Christmas Carol for a Dark World” will be presented at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 8 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 209 S. State St., Dover.

“This story communicates a timeless message, offering the Light of the World as our hope,” according to organizers. Music is by Claire Cloninger and Mark Hayes, with arrangement by Hayes.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more, visit wesleyumc-dover.com or call 678-9626.