Delaware nonprofit organizations serving Kent and Sussex counties are encouraged to apply for grants from the Delaware Community Foundation Kent and Sussex Youth Philanthropy Boards.

The Kent and Sussex County YPBs will award $10,000 each. Typical awards are $1,000-$2,500. Applications must be submitted by Jan. 1, 2020.

Each county’s board will award grants to programs supporting a unique focus area: the Kent County YPB will consider organizations supporting programs that address mental health, substance abuse or veterans’ needs in Kent County, while the Sussex County YPB will consider nonprofit organizations that focus on supporting and educating students through programs that address mental health, substance abuse and/or sexual health, with a preference toward services that can be provided by wellness centers.

Organizations may apply for grants from each county’s YPB. To be eligible, the program for which funding is requested must directly benefit residents of that county and fall within that county’s unique focus area.

Grant requests must be submitted online through the link at delcf.org/grants. Information about New Castle County YPB’s grants also is available at this link. Applicants will be notified in each county in April 2020.

The DCF sponsors the YPBs to encourage younger generations to become more involved in philanthropy. Each board, composed of high school students from public, private and parochial schools, is allotted a pool of money to give as charitable grants. The students learn about philanthropy and effective grant-making, study youth issues in their neighborhoods and schools, solicit grant proposals and award grants to those they determine to be most deserving.

Retired Delaware educator Phyllis Wynn established the Youth Philanthropy Fund in 1999 because she wanted to encourage youth to become more involved in philanthropic ventures. Students who serve on the YPBs are nominated by their principal or guidance counselor.

“The Youth Philanthropy Board program gives students an opportunity to enjoy the pleasure and the challenges of charitable giving, including determining how to make the greatest impact on quality of life with the limited resources available,” said DCF President and CEO Stuart Comstock-Gay. “It’s an important program because we are cultivating the philanthropists of tomorrow.”

For more, visit delcf.org or call 571-8004.