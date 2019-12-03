Delaware students are encouraged to apply for scholarships available through the Delaware Community Foundation.

The deadline to apply is March 15, 2020.

Last year, the DCF awarded scholarships totaling $378,650 to 193 students to assist them in pursuing higher education. Students can apply for most scholarships by completing a single online application, available at delcf.org/scholarships.

On the DCF website, students can review all criteria and award amounts before beginning the application process. Candidates also can view the DCF Scholarship Compendium, with information on all available scholarships.

The online application system guides applicants through a series of questions to determine which scholarships they may be eligible for. Students are automatically considered for every scholarship for which they meet the minimum criteria.

There is no cap on the number of scholarships or the amount students may receive. Funding from many of the scholarships may be applied to the costs of textbooks and fees, in addition to tuition. Some are one-time awards, and others are renewable.

“Many of our donors who care about education choose to create scholarship funds to help students and their families with rising college costs,” said DCF President and CEO Stuart Comstock-Gay. “Our goal is to empower people who care about education with people who are engaged about their futures.”

For more, call 856-4393 or email ksheridan@delcf.org.