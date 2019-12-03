American classic rockers Cheap Trick will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center at 8 p.m. Feb. 8, 2020, with tickets on sale at noon Dec. 10.

With more than 5,000 performances spanning four decades and 20 million records sold worldwide, Cheap Trick is one of the most influential classic rock groups of the past 50 years. The band was formed in 1974 and reached mainstream and critical success with hits including “I Want You To Want Me,” “Dream Police” and “Surrender.”

Tickets are $55 to $100 and can be purchased by visiting doverdowns.com.