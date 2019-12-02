The Nov. 29 crash was at Route 113, south of Airport Road, police said.

A 52-year-old man from Milford was trying to cross Dupont Boulevard (U.S. 113) at 6:06 p.m. Nov. 29 when he was hit by multiple cars, police said.

An 80-year-old man from Seaford was driving southbound on Dupont Boulevard when he saw George A. Burton walking directly into his path and tried to brake. He could not avoid hitting the victim who landed in the left lanes of travel and was struck by two more cars, police said.

Burton was transported to Bayhealth Milford, then transferred to Christiana Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The first driver came to a controlled stop and remained on the scene, but the other two did not, police said.

The pedestrian was not wearing any reflective clothing, not carrying a light and not using a crosswalk, police said. The area where he was attempting to cross has no overhead street lighting.

Police said they do not know if the victim was impaired at the time of the accident.

The first driver was properly restrained and transported to Bayhealth Milford where he was treated for minor injuries. Impairment on his behalf is not a contributing factor in the crash, police said.

Dupont Boulevard was closed for four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate on behalf of the Milford Police Department and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Sgt. J. Wheatley by calling (302) 698-8518.