The Lewes Public Library’s Shakespeare Festival will present a reader’s theatre production of Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory” at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave.

“A Christmas Memory” is Capote’s mostly autobiographical short story first published in 1965. It takes place in the 1930s and follows the period in the lives of the seven-year-old narrator and an elderly woman who is his distant cousin and best friend. The narrative focuses on country life, friendship and the joy of giving during the Christmas season, and also touches on loneliness and loss.

This performance features New York actors Suzanne Savoy and Jack Herholdt, both of whom originally hail from Delaware. Savoy is familiar to audiences for her recurring television roles on “Better Call Saul,” “House of Cards” and “The Knick.” She also has extensive national live theatre credits and founded the Mercury Studio for Actors in Houston. Savoy created and for 10 years ran the education program for the NYC’s acclaimed “Shakespeare Project.” Herholdt is active in New York City theatre, having appeared in award-winning productions both on and off Broadway, in regional theatre, and in the television series “Celebrity Ghost Stories.”

This holiday program is appropriate for all ages. Set in front of the library’s fireplace, audiences will be treated to a warm, intimate and magical evening of first-rate theatre. Refreshments will be provided. This program is made possible, in part, by a gift to the Shakespeare Festival by Rehoboth Beach resident Maud Banks.

The Lewes Public Library’s Shakespeare Festival and Topical Seminars will present “Snowflakes,” an evening of poetry and stories in the spirit of the season, at 7 p.m. Dec. 20. “Snowflakes” is a reader’s theatre presentation of poetry and stories from immortal authors and poets, including Hans Christian Andersen, O. Henry, Thomas Hardy, Robert Frost, Mark Doty, Sara Teasdale, Shakespeare, Emma Lazarus and, of course, Clement C. Moore, all interspersed with Nathaniel Hawthorne’s “Snowflakes” from “Twice Told Tales.” Guests will have a warm evening in front of the library’s fireplace with wine, cider and holiday treats.

Both events are free of charge, but seating is limited so registration is required. Register in person at the library, call 645-2733 or visit lewes.lib.de.us.

The annual Shakespeare Festival, a program of the Lewes Public Library, seeks to provide the community with experiences that foster the understanding of Shakespeare and the world in which he lived and wrote. The primary focus is to offer live performances of Shakespeare’s plays. Other activities include lectures, concerts, demonstrations, film screenings, discussions, readings and related cultural experiences. For more about the Shakespeare Festival, library and its programs, call the library during business hours or visit the website. The 2020 Shakespeare Festival is set for Sept. 13-19.

Topical Seminars is a bimonthly meeting of members of the community interested in participating in sessions of informed discourse on a variety of topics. The goal is to have a shared learning experience that will improve the social capital of the community.

