The Dover Century Club will hold its next business meeting and hospitality tea at 1 p.m. Dec. 4 at its clubhouse, 40 The Green, Dover.

Program Chairman Nancy Culver will present a virtual tour of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs headquarters, a National Historic Landmark in Washington, D.C. The virtual tour will provide information about the history and activities of the GFWC and the decorated rooms of the building.

The Dover Century Club is a member of the Delaware State Federation of Women’s Clubs and the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, the world’s largest and oldest nonpartisan, nondenominational women’s volunteer service organization.The Dover Century Club is "Living the Volunteer Spirit" with members who are dedicated to strengthening their community and enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.

Women interested in volunteer service and making new friendships are invited to the meeting and asked to call 674-3775 and leave a message.