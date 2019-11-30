21-year-old Ezekial T. Winner and 30-year-old Daevon Harmon arrested

Delaware State Police arrested two men in the Rehoboth Royal Farms parking lot.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 27, when troopers were dispatched to the area of the Royal Farms, at Routes 1 and 24, for a report of a yellow Toyota Celica committing traffic violations and nearly striking another vehicle. Troopers located the vehicle parked in the parking lot of the Royal Farms and made contact with the operator, 21-year-old Ezekial T. Winner, and passenger, 30-year-old Daevon Harmon, both of Rehoboth.

Initially, Harmon provided a false name. Winner informed the trooper that there were drugs and a weapon inside the vehicle. A computer inquiry found that Winner was a person prohibited from possessing a weapon and Harmon had active capiases.

A search of the vehicle found two large, sword-like knives, approximately 2.1 grams of crack cocaine, a30-06 Centurion Model 120 rifle and drug paraphernalia. Harmon was found to be concealing about 0.182 grams of heroin on his person.

Winner was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm/destructive weapon within ten years of felony conviction, three counts of carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $16,000 secured bond.

Harmon was charged with tampering with physical evidence, criminal impersonation, two counts of possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,000 secured bond.