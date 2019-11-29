The Wawa Foundation recently donated funds to help Kent Sussex Industries Inc. purchase equipment and supplies for the Nutritional Services Program KSI provides to adults receiving services at its Milford Skill Development Center.

KSI’s cafeteria provides a valuable service Mondays through Fridays by delivering breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack, at no cost, to nearly 175 individuals in KSI’s Pre-Vocational and Life Enrichment programs.

KSI is a not-for-profit agency providing vocational training, employment, supported employment, community integration, transportation, day habilitation and nutritional services to individuals with disabilities throughout Kent and Sussex counties.

For more, call 422-4014, ext. 3015, or hollisa@ksiinc.org.