Starting 6 a.m. December 2 and ending January 10 at 6 p.m., Nine Foot Road (Route 26), between Blackberry Road and Fox Run Road, southwest of Dagsboro, will be closed for an urgent repair. The planned closure of Millsboro Highway, for crossroad pipe replacement, will be postponed until sometime in January.

Crossroad pipes carrying Whartons Ditch under Nine Foot Road have significant corrosion with some holes extending through the pipe walls. The project will remove the two corrugated pipes and replace them with a precast concrete box culvert plus reconstruction of the approach roadway, new guardrails, and riprap.

Detour signage will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.