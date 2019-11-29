The suspects were caught in the parking lot of the Brandywine Target store.

The Dover Police Department charged three men from Brooklyn, New York in a shoplifting case where $73,893 in Apple electronics products were stolen from Target in Dover.

Police said the three men broke into a secured case and took a variety of Apple electronics Monday at about 9:35 p.m.

The suspects attempted a similar attempt at the Christiana Target store after the Dover incident, but were unsuccessful.

Loss prevention employees were able to obtain a description of the vehicle and pass it on to regional Target stores.

Shorty after the Christiana attempt, troopers with the Delaware State Police saw the suspects and their vehicle in the parking lot of the Brandywine Target store. The troopers searched the vehicle and found all of the stolen Apple products from the Dover store.

The suspects, all from Brooklyn, New York, were identified as Jonathan Vinas, 28; Gilberto Cortez, 43, and Joey Lattimore, 34.

They were each charged with organized retail crime, possession of shoplifters tools and second-degree conspiracy.

They were committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,500 secured bond each while awaiting another court appearance.