For the past few months, Shore United Bank employees have been selling Shore United Bank cookbooks to raise money to donate in honor of GivingTuesday, and will collectively donate more than $7,000 to 23 different nonprofit organizations.

GivingTuesday, set for Dec. 3, is a global giving movement, where companies come together to give back to the communities they serve. Each Shore United Bank location choose a nonprofit organization to donate their cookbook proceeds to. Nonprofit organizations benefiting from this initiative include health and human service organizations, such as homeless shelters and food banks; youth and education organizations, such as schools and youth sports teams; and animal rescue organizations, such as shelters and clinics.

“We are excited to be a part of the GivingTuesday initiative and even more proud of the employees for their hard work in selling the cookbooks,” said Deb Rich, chief marketing and project officer of Shore United Bank. “GivingTuesday is a great initiative that we encourage the public to participate in if they are able.”

Shore United has Delaware branches in Dover, Camden, Felton and Milford.

