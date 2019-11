Nory White’s pre-K class at Fairview Elementary School enjoyed “Friendsgiving” on Nov. 22.

White read “Spookley the Square Pumpkin — A Family to be Thankful” for by Joe Troiano. Afterward, the children and their family member guests ate special treats in the classroom celebration of Thanksgiving. The children made placemats, and each child sat at the table near the one they created.

White told the children that she was thankful for every child in her class.