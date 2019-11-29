Bayhealth was recently recognized for its efforts to successfully reduce low-yield imaging scans in its emergency departments.

As part of the CMS Transforming Clinical Practice Initiative with the support and guidance of Bayhealth Clinical Integration and HealthVisions Delmarva Practice Transformation Network, Bayhealth’s emergency physicians, radiologists and hospitalists have been collaborating to decrease low-yield imaging scans in patients receiving care at Bayhealth’s three EDs. The collaborative team has been following American College of Radiology’s appropriateness criteria through Choosing Wisely guidelines and resources from the American College of Emergency Physicians.

“As part of the eBrightHealth Accountability Care Organization, Bayhealth is the only ED in the state to have achieved an over 10% reduction in low-yield scans for low back pain,” said Bayhealth Senior Administrative Director of Operations John Desiderio.

The ACEP also recognized Bayhealth Emergency Physicians for its role in significantly reducing the low-yield scans.

“ACEP named BEP as a top performer among 250 EDs that participated in its 2018 Avoidable Imaging Collaborative, as well as a recipient of the ACEP Emergency Quality Honor Roll,” said Bayhealth Clinical Integration Practice Value and Improvement Analyst R. Gail Tanchanco.

BEP was also recognized at a recent CMS Conference in Baltimore, Maryland, as one of only 25 practices chosen as “exemplary” nationwide.

For more, visit bayhealth.org.