The jewelry and gift shop on Loockerman Street offers big deals Nov 30.

Small Business Saturday is Bel Boutique’s big launch for the holiday season, shop owner Erin Thwaites said.

“There’s something in the air; it’s just positive vibes that day,” she said. “The holiday season gets so hectic, but that day everyone is just having a good day, shopping and enjoying each other.”

Bel Boutique, 28 W. Loockerman St., specializes in gifts, accessories and jewelry. Bel-Boutique has been around since 2008, and its sister store, The Loocke, opened down the street in 2017 to offer more space for fashion items. Shoppers can find deals at both stores this Small Business Saturday.

The shop will offer special deals and giveaways Saturday, Nov. 30, including a discounted promotion on Pandora and Alex and Ani brands.

“It’s going to be the biggest deal on those brands that we’ve ever done,” Thwaites said.

When they buy, shoppers will get Mouth Party caramels and a thank-you coupon to use in December. The shop will have shopping totes and shop-small themed merchandise from the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce.

The boutique offers complimentary gift wrapping, and shoppers can curate their own gift boxes with a selection of boxes and baskets.

Thwaites said she enjoys seeing new people come to the store, especially when families and friends come together.

“So many people who maybe don’t make it out to shop with us all the time, make a point that day,” she said.

The shop will be open for normal hours Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but it opens early at 8 a.m. for Black Friday.