Hats off and on nonstop at the senior living center.

1. Hilarious holiday musical

Two actors will split the roles of 18 characters in the Christmas production “Assisted Living the Musical.”

The show takes place at Pelican Roost Wellness Center, the coolest place of retirement communities. Seniors are partying like they’re back in the 1960s. For the seniors, life is good -- they can’t get pregnant and they don’t have to go to work.

Audiences will get to enjoy tunes like “Chili Today and Hot Tamale,” “The Peril of the Bells” and “Wrapper’s Delight” in “Assisted Living the Musical” at 7 p.m., Saturday; and at 2 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $25 to $35.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 684-3038 ADDRESS Milton Theatre 110 Union St., Milton WEBSITE miltontheatre.com



2. Meet and greet kid’s author

Children’s author/illustrator Jan Brett invites your little ones on an adventure with her whimsical tale of Bengals from her story, “The Tale of the Tiger Slippers.”

Registration is required. Brett will also do a tiger-drawing demonstration and discuss her research trip to India, followed by a signing of “Tiger Slippers.”

The book is set in India, reimagining the classic Middle Eastern folktale “Abu Kassem’s Slippers,” featuring a poor tiger cub who’s a hard worker.

The tiger’s mom makes him slippers to protect his feet from stones and thorns, and they help him to prosper-- first by making bricks, then building houses, and eventually becoming very wealthy.

You and your kids can hang out with Brett from 10 a.m. to noon, Sunday.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 645-2733 ADDRESS Lewes Public Library 111 Adams Ave., Lewes WEBSITE lewes.lib.de.us

3. Brew and classic tunes

Milford-based Lincoln City (formerly The 5:01 Band) has been rocking stages for nearly 15 years.

The gang keeps things interesting with a mix of rock tunes from the ‘60s to ‘90s.

Lincoln City will hold it down in their neck of the woods from 8 to 10 p.m., Saturday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 491-6623 ADDRESS Mispillion River Brewing 255 Mullet Run St., Milford WEBSITE mispillionriverbrewing.com