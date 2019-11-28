Sometimes, we get news releases from England, because there's a well-known Dover there.

Note: this arrived in our email. It's interesting, even if it would be quite a trip to get there. It makes us wonder why there isn't something similar going on in Delaware. Email us if you head to London for a shot at the Channel.



Do you feel like challenging yourself in 2020? The AHOY Centre have opened registration for their rowing challenges and are looking for willing teams to get involved.

Introducing the Channel Row Challenge – a 23 mile row on the English Channel to the International Separation Zone and returning to Dover Marina. The challenge is unique to The AHOY Centre and is a true test of teamwork as you row together, navigating your way across open waters through the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

Channel Row Challenge dates begin on 8 June 2020.

The AHOY Centre is a charity based in one of London’s most deprived areas providing disadvantaged, at-risk youth and disabled people with opportunities and training through the medium of sailing, rowing and water-sport activities. Opportunities extend from apprenticeships in activity leadership, RYA sailing courses along with land based activities such as their after school clubs-all of which builds life skills, self-confidence and team building and help with finding later employment.

AHOY’s inclusive culture doesn’t stop with their beneficiaries. The rowing challenges that the charity runs are for the public to get involved in and raise money, regardless of rowing experience and fitness levels. These are always a success and provide the charity with 65% of its funding.

“Working with the AHOY Centre has been truly inspirational. Both in terms of understanding the fantastic work that they do and also in seeing how they can take a group of 14 Bankers and give us all the belief and courage to undertake what has to be the Challenge of a Lifetime.” -- HSBC Channel Challenge Team.

Although not for the faint-hearted, the Channel Row Challenge is not limited to those with rowing experience. The centre provides teams with not only 20 hours of on water training at their facility but also access to their rowing gym and training classes in the winter, ensuring people are well prepared for the challenge and leaving you with few excuses to not get involved!

Imagine the achievement of having rowed 23 miles along the English Channel all the while getting fit, getting out of the office, getting your team working together AND raising money for a worthwhile cause!

You could be a part of this challenge of a lifetime, all you need to do is enquire online at www.ahoy.org.uk or email rowing@ahoy.org.uk.



