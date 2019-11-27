The Westside Historical Society Inc. is seeking the public’s help in raising funds to restore the roof of the historic Barren Creek Spring House in Mardela Springs, Maryland, which has not been replaced in more than 35 years.

The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, working with local businesses Channel 47/ABC television and Shore United Bank, are sponsoring the Shore Gives More campaign for the public to donate to many nonprofit organizations on the Eastern Shore. The format of this giving is unusual. All who choose to become donors can donate to any and as many of the lower-Eastern Shore registered nonprofits that they choose, but the donations will be made in a one-day, online blitz on Dec. 3. By visiting shoregivesmore.org, the information needed will be available. Donations of as little as $10 can be made via credit card or electronic check.

The board of directors of Westside Historical Society have individually pledged to donate $700 and are challenging the public to match this amount with their GivingTuesday donations. If enough of the donations come in between 11 a.m. and noon Dec. 3, the society may be in line for an extra $1,000 prize from the sponsors.

To register a donation, visit cfes.org or shoregivesmore.org.

For more, call 410-726-8047 or visit westsidehistorical.org.