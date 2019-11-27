Wesley United Methodist Church, 200 S. State St., Dover, encourages the community to attend several Advent studies based on "Almost Christmas: A Wesleyan Advent Experience."

This study encourages readers to experience the season of Advent wholeheartedly and explores how to make a commitment to Christ during Advent with the traditional Advent theme of love, hope, joy and peace.

The Young Adult Advent Study is open to those ages 18-35 and will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 1, 7 p.m. Dec. 8, and 5 p.m. Dec. 15 and 22, led by Anthony Batterton with a background in religious studies in the parlor. The Dec. 8 program will be held after the Advent Dinner.

The lunchtime Advent Study will be led by Pastor Amy Yarnall and held from 12:10 to 12:55 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18. Guests are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch.

For more, visit wesleyumc-dover.com facebook.com/wesleyumcdover or call 678-9626.