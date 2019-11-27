Rehoboth Beach’s M2 has been around for 15 years now. Owned by Megan Fruchtman, the gift shop is tucked in at 146 Rehoboth Avenue. It’s a favorite of locals and visitors alike.

M2 features jewelry, soaps, mugs, candles and home décor, but the store is best categorized by who you’re buying for. You’ll find special gifts for teachers, moms, dads, brides, coworkers, drinkers and more.

Top selling items include Blue Q socks, dish towels and oven mitts, which come in nostalgic, 50s style prints. The wholesome prints are juxtaposed by decidedly modern phrases. (Dish towel: “Get the hell out of my kitchen!” Socks: “Sure, I’m listening. With my butt.”)

“Even if you didn’t come in here looking for something in particular, you’ll probably find something you didn’t know you needed,” said employee Chelsea Webster.

For Black Friday, their busiest day every year, M2 will mark the entire store down by 40%, excluding items already on sale. On Small Business Saturday, everything is 30% off, and Sunday, 20% off. The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more, call 302-227-6626.