Wilkes University mechanical engineering student Jeshurun Sestito, of Frederica, presented a senior project Nov. 23.

The event was attended by faculty, friends and family. Engineering students in the university's College of Science and Engineering are required to complete a senior project as part of the requirements to complete their degrees.

Sestito was part of the student team who worked on the project titled “Pneumatic WORX.” The students created wearable orthotic rehabilitation exoskeleton devices for anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament injuries. Sestito worked with faculty advisor Yong Zhu, associate professor of mechanical engineering.