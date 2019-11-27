Old Union Methodist Church, 205 Union Church Road, Townsend, will host an old fashioned Christmas candlelight concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 8.

This year the speaker will be Brian Connelly, and special music will be provided by Marva Thomas and the Centennial Choir, Michelle Floriolli White, Paul Donovan and Bill Trench.

The 1840s country brick church has no electricity, although propane heaters will provide comfort on a cold day. The cemetery is home to the notable 19th century Bishop Levi Scott. The church will be decorated with live greens and candles. A recently published book on the life of Bishop Levi Scott will be available for purchase.

The event is free and open to all, and a way for the family experience a Victorian Christmas.

For more, visit facebook.com/oldunionchurchtownsend.