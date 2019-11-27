The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Mud Mill Road, between Tobacco Road and Honeysuckle Road, Camden-Wyoming, from 7 a.m. Dec. 9 to 3 p.m. Dec. 13, for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe for drainage improvements.

Eastbound traffic will travel north on Tobacco Road, east on Fox Hole Road, south on Honeysuckle Road and return to Mud Mill Road. Westbound traffic will travel north on Honeysuckle Road, west on Fox Hole Road, south on Tobacco Road and back to Mud Mill Road.

Detour signage will be posted.