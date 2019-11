Downtown Dover businesses are participating in the 10th annual American Express Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 30.

Businesses will offer specials, extended hours in shops, sidewalk sales, craft and vendor fairs, food trucks, kids activities, entertainment, gift wrapping and raffles for $100 American Express gift cards.

For more, visit facebook.com/events/2163056483809543.