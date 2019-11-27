The Dover Century Club has been ringing the bell at the Salvation Army's red kettle at the Redner's store in West Dover.

Sixteen club members have volunteered to staff the kettle to help Delawareans who are most in need. Kettle donations provide dinners and toys for families in need, as well as fund year-round Salvation Army programs that provide housing, food, rehabilitation and disaster relief. The project is one of the club's community improvement programs.

The Dover Century Club, established in 1897, is a member of the Delaware State Federation of Women’s Clubs and the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, the world’s largest and oldest nonpartisan, nondenominational women’s volunteer service organization. The Dover Century Club is "Living the Volunteer Spirit" with members who are dedicated to strengthening their community and enhancing the lives of others.