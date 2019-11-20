The Milton Arts Guild, 310 Walnut St., will host its “Holly Days in Miniature” exhibition and Sale as a featured stop Dec. 14 on the Milton Holiday House Tour sponsored by the Women's Club of Milton.

MAG will hold an opening reception from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. featuring artwork by members, none larger than 10-by-10-inches, making giving the gift of art affordable and easy. “Holly Days in Miniature” features oil, watercolor, acrylic and mixed-media paintings, sculpture, pottery and photography.

Tables with one-of-a-kind artisan-made crafts will be for sale to help get a jump holiday shopping. The gallery also offers prints, cards, jewelry, pottery, textile and other small works.

For more, call 684-1500 or visit miltonartsguild.org.