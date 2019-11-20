The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting Nov. 20 for Milford Diner, 1042 N. Walnut St., Milford.

Members of the Chamber staff, ambassadors and friends joined the restaurant’s owners, Terri L. Rosetta and Brian C. Stabell, and the team at the Milford Diner to celebrate their ribbon-cutting, their food and the atmosphere they bring to the community.

The Milford Diner prides itself on its family atmosphere. The restaurant offers fresh, local favorites and an atmosphere that serves as a social hub for the surrounding community.

From Sunday brunch to a hearty, home-cooked meal, the menu includes breakfast, lunch and dinner. In addition, baked goods are available.

Milford Diner was reestablished as a “give back” — the team at the Diner is proud to have found a way, after several years, to give Milford its diner back. To find ways to give back and engage with their surrounding community, the restaurant joined the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce and the Milford Chamber of Commerce.

For more, call 424-0222 or visit milforddinerde.com.