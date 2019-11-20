Delaware State Society, Daughters of the American Revolution members are working hard to ensure all veterans laid to rest at the Delaware Veterans Cemeteries are honored this December on National Wreaths Across America Day.

This year, the ceremony, held simultaneously across the country at more than 1,600 participating locations, will be Dec. 14, at 10:30 a.m. in Millsboro and noon in Bear.

DSSDAR members are promoting sponsorship of the nearly 13,000 wreaths needed to honor every veteran in these cemeteries. Each wreath sponsorship costs $15, with $5 going to the DSSDAR.

“Every donation and wreath sponsorship is a meaningful gift from a grateful American who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “We are so grateful to the DSSDAR for participating in our mission to ‘Remember, Honor and Teach.’”

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, nonpolitical event, open to all people.

For more, including donations and volunteer opportunities, visit bit.ly/2D3yDiq.