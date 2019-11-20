Bay Country Figure Skating Club will present its annual holiday show, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 and 1:30 and 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Centre Ice Rink at Delaware State Fair, 644 Fairgrounds Road, Harrington.

Directed by the center’s skating director Jerry Santoferrara and coach Tom Harrison, “Rockin’” features music and characters from beloved holiday classics. Local skaters of all ages and levels will perform, including Bay County Figure Skating Club members, students and coaches from the rink’s skating programs.

Tickets are $10 adults and $8 ages 3-16, free admission for children 2 and younger.

For tickets and more, visit delawarestatefair.com and baycountryfsc.org.