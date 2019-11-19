Facial reconstruction experts have provided Smyrna police with sketches of what the unidentified girl may have looked like before her death. Her body was found in September at the Smyrna-Clayton Little Lass softball park near Smyrna Middle School.

Smyrna police have new resources in the investigation about the deceased girl found Sept. 13 at the Smyrna-Clayton Little Lass softball park near Smyrna Middle School.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has provided images of what the unidentified child may have looked like prior to her death, based on facial reconstruction technology, according to Smyrna Cpl. Brian Donner.

Smyrna police have also received assistance in the case from several agencies including the Delaware Division of Forensic Science.

After the remains of the unidentified child were found, the investigation showed that the child was deceased for several weeks or possibly longer.

Donner said the child was female, Caucasian or Hispanic, and likely between the ages of 2-5 years old. The child had slightly wavy brown hair.

An anthropological exam of her remains suggests that she suffered from a chronic illness or illnesses.

"As this investigation continues, we are still seeking tips from the public about the child’s identity and any possible suspect information," Donner said. "We ask that the public take a close look at these images and report any and all possible information on this case."

Tips may given to the Smyrna Police Department at 653-9217, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Tip may be made anonymously.