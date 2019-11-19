Andrew Nowotny was named CEO of the Kent County Association of Realtors, the association announced No. 18.

Nowotny comes to KCAR with more than 25 years of experience in trade association management. He served as executive director of the National Electrical Contractors Association, LI Chapter, in Commack, New York. He also held that position at the Association of Electrical Contractors Inc. In addition, Nowotny has 10 years of experience as a human resources manager.

“We’re excited to have someone of Andrew’s caliber take over this important leadership position as we move into a new decade,” said KCAR 2019 Persident Maggie Haass.

Nowotny replaces Matthew Lafferty, who moved to the state level as director of member services and administration at the Delaware Association of Realtors.

