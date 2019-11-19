All Del-One FCU branches are collecting items for the 16th Annual Stockings for Soldiers, which sends “stockings filled with joy to our soldiers in harm’s way.”

All Del-One branch locations will collect items for this project through Nov. 30.

The public is encouraged to drop off items such as crew socks, paperback books, pocket games, flavored drink mixes and nonperishable foods; a list of suggested items and more information on the project is available at stockingsforsoldiers.org.

For more, visit del-one.org.