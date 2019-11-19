Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, sent a letter Nov. 19 calling on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to explain Facebook’s privacy practices concerning user location information.

In the letter, the senators expressed concern that Facebook has misled its users about the company’s collection of location data and how much control users actually have over their privacy settings.

“Location data is among the most sensitive personal information that a user can share with a company,” the senators wrote. “Today, modern smartphones can reveal location data beyond a mere street address. We appreciate Facebook’s attempt to proactively inform users about their privacy options. However, we are concerned that Facebook may not in fact be offering users the level of control that the company suggests these settings provide.”

“If a user has decided to limit Facebook’s access to his or her location, Facebook should respect these privacy choices,” the senators continued.

The letter is available at bit.ly/2O4P1Wx.