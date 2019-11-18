Millions of dollars are available across Delaware and Maryland to help customers struggling with their energy bills, and Delmarva Power customers must act now to secure their support.

Delmarva Power customers can now apply for assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program to receive $1,000 or more in grant support toward their energy bill.

“We are committed to helping every customer keep their lights on and make ends meet,” said Gary Stockbridge, Delmarva Power region president. “In the 2018-2019 program year, Delmarva powering connected customers with more than $5.3 million in energy assistance.”

Delmarva Power works with state, federal and nonprofit partners to connect customers with grants and programs.

LIHEAP provides customers with up to $1,000 in grant support per customer, depending on a household’s income, size and type of fuel, with no pay back required. Delmarva Power customers in Delaware can apply for LIHEAP energy assistance by visiting the Department of Health and Services website or by calling 644-9295 in New Castle County, 674-1782 in Kent County or 856-6310 in Sussex County. In Maryland, customers can apply for LIHEAP energy assistance through the Department of Human Services website, by visiting a Local Energy Assistance Office or by calling 800-332-6347.

Delmarva Power partners with the Salvation Army to offer energy assistance to customers struggling to pay their winter energy bills through the Good Neighbor Energy Fund. In addition to the donations received by customers, Delmarva Power matches $1 for every $3 received, up to $70,000 annually. For eligibility, Delaware customers can call the Salvation Army at 472-0750. Maryland customers can call the Cecil Heating Assistance Program at 410-996-0270, Harford County Community Action Agency at 410-612-9909 or the Salvation Army at 410-749-3077.

Through Delmarva Power’s Gift of Energy program, anyone can make a payment towards a friend or family member’s energy bill. The gift will appear on a future bill as a credit to the recipient's account.

Additional assistance for customers in Delaware is available through Delaware 211 (DE 211). By dialing 211, customers can be referred to local agencies and services that can assist with energy bills and other necessities. More information is available at delaware211.org.

Delmarva Power will work with customers who may have difficulty paying their energy bill. The company offers payment options, like Budget Billing, which averages payments over a 12-month period to help customers manage their monthly energy bill, or flexible payment arrangements that offer individually tailored payment installment plans.

Customers can contact Delmarva Power at 800-375-7117 to ask about available resources or register for My Account, a web-based interactive tool that provides customers with a detailed analysis of their specific electric use and offers ways to save money and energy.

For more, visit delmarva.com.