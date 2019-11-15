State police arrested Paul Lovett, 38, Nov. 11.

Paul Lovett, 38, of Felton had four active capiases, like arrest warrants, out of the Kent County Court of Common Pleas when The Delaware State Police arrested him Nov. 11 at a home in Milford.

Members of the Kent County Governor’s Task Force arrived at a home on Argos Choice Road in Milford at 11:03 a.m., and the homeowner confirmed that Lovett had been staying there and was inside, police said.

When police found Lovett and took him into custody without incident, they saw drug paraphernalia in his bedroom and vehicle, police said.

A 9-year-old child was also in the house at the time.

Kent County Drug Unit obtained a search warrant for the home and found 5.83 grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, a Cobra handgun and four .380 rounds.

Lovett was transported back to Troop 3 where he was charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited who also possesses a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a tier 1 quantity, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lovett was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $28,750 secured bond.