Grotto Pizza donated $14,620 to Susan G. Komen, Maryland/Kent and Sussex Counties, a breast cancer organization that works to raise money to fund breast cancer research and provide real-time help to those facing the disease.

Recognizing a shared commitment to elevate the local Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore communities, Grotto Pizza pledged to donate $2 for every specialty pizza sold during October to Susan G. Komen.

“We’re incredibly honored to partner with Susan G. Komen and are proud of our employees and the community for supporting Grotto Pizza in the fight against breast cancer,” said Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Grotto Pizza. “This donation is a representation of our longtime commitment to community service and we extend our genuine gratitude to our loyal customers for their charitable spirit in supporting Breast Cancer Awareness and National Pizza Month throughout this month-long campaign.”

“We are so grateful for this partnership with Grotto Pizza,” said Michael Jessup, executive director, Susan G. Komen, Maryland/Kent and Sussex Counties. “These funds will save lives on the shore through local breast health programs and research.”

For more, visit grottopizza.com.