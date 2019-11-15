Near Dover, Nov. 18

South Little Creek Road east of Horsepond Road to Route 9 will be closed for the replacement of a crossroad pipe from Nov. 18 at 7 a.m. to Nov. 22 at 3 p.m., depending on the weather.

The recommended detours are:

Westbound traffic will head north on Route 9, west on North Little Road, south on Fox Road and return to South Little Creek Road.

Eastbound traffic will travel north on Fox Road, east on North Little Road, south on Route 9 and return to South Little Creek Road.

Detour signs will be posted.

DelDOT recommends drivers use DelDOT's app on their tablets and smart phones. Download it free at the Apple and Google Play stores or go to https://www.deldot.gov/mobile.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.