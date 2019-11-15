Daevon C. Stratton was arrested after honking horn for 30 minutes and threatening victims with an assault rifle, police said.

The Delaware State Police arrested Daevon C. Stratton, 19, for aggravated menacing Nov. 13 in Carlisle Village, off West Denneys Road in Dover.

Troopers were dispatched to Carlisle Drive at 12:02 p.m. A 29-year-old male victim told them Stratton had been honking his horn outside his girlfriend’s house, nextdoor to the victim, for 30 minutes.

When the victim and a 27-year-old female victim went outside to ask Stratton to stop honking, he got a black assault rifle out of his trunk, pointed it at the victims and threatened them, police said. The victims were not injured, police said

Stratton left before police arrived on the scene, but they shortly found him outside his home in Kentwood Mobile Home Park and took him into custody without incident.

He had 9.68 grams of marijuana in possession, police said. He was transported to Troop 9 and charged with two counts of aggravated menacing and possession of marijuana.

Stratton was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $10,100 unsecured bond.