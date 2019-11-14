Marvin J. Poore, 29, Lawerence Custis, 15, and Porscha Estabrook, 14, were arrested Nov. 11, State police said.

The Delaware State Police arrested three suspects for multiple burglaries and related charges Nov. 11 in Frederica.

Troopers first responded to a burglary in the 700 block of New Wharf Road in Milford at 10:39 p.m. The suspects had broken into a home and garage where they stole three guns and several other items before fleeing, police said.

At 10:55 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Bowers Beach Road in Frederica for a suspicious person complaint. The suspects had tried to break into the residence by throwing a cinder block at a door, police said.

Troopers found three suspects parked in a nearby cornfield. Marvin J. Poore, 29, Lawerence Custis, 15, and Porscha Estabrook, 14, were arrested after troopers saw stolen items in the car.

They recovered items from the Milford burglary, including the three guns.

After learning that Poore was involved in a Sept. 3 burglary at a home under construction in Frederica, police charged him with three counts of possession of a firearm by person prohibited, burglary second degree, attempted to commit burglary second degree, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, two counts of burglary third degree, three counts of theft of a firearm, theft (felony), theft, two counts of conspiracy second degree and two counts of criminal mischief.

Poore was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $54,250 secured bond.

Custis was charged with burglary second degree, attempted to commit burglary second degree, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, burglary third degree, three counts of theft of a firearm, theft (felony), conspiracy second degree and two counts of criminal mischief.

Custis was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.

Estabrook was charged with burglary second degree, attempted to commit burglary second degree, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, burglary third degree, three counts of theft of a firearm, theft (felony), conspiracy second degree, two counts of criminal mischief and tampering with physical evidence/evidence suppression.

She was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on her own recognizance.