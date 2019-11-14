When officers executed a search warrant, they found Jones' two young children and more than 1,000 bags of heroin packaged for sale

The Smyrna Police Department concluded a drug investigation this week by charging a suspect with dealing heroin.

Detectives took Ernest Jones, 30, of Smyrna into custody during a traffic stop Wednesday.

Officers then went to his residence in the unit block of West Commerce Street in Smyrna, and executed a search warrant.

Inside the apartment, investigators found Jones’ two young children, 1,335 bags of heroin packaged for sale weighing about 9.345 grams and about $2,700 in suspected drug proceeds.

Jones was presented by via video court in Justice of the Peace Court 2 on charges of possessing a controlled substance in a tier-5 quantity, maintaining a drug property, second-degree conspiracy and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The children, ages 7 and 1, were turned over to a family member, and a Department of Family Services case was initiated.

Jones was transferred to the custody of the Department of Correction for lack of $15,500 cash bond while awaiting a future court hearing.