Delaware’s Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 20 in the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Auditorium, 89 Kings Highway, Dover.

The agenda includes discussion of recreational and commercial fishery options to comply with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s required 18% reduction in striped bass removals for 2020.

For more, including the meeting agenda, visit publicmeetings.delaware.gov/Meeting/63870.

For more information on Delaware fisheries, call 739-9914.