Davis, Bowen & Friedel Inc. announced the addition of two new employees.

Leslie A. Leether, DBF’s newest finance assistant, brings more than a decade of experience in the financial industry. Leether previously worked as a finance assistant with Lower Shore Enterprises Inc., processing payroll, managing accounts receivable and performing various human resource functions. She received her Bachelor of General Studies from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and is currently in the process of obtaining a Master’s in Business Administration from Wilmington University. Her responsibilities with DBF include processing and preparing financial and business forms, collecting and entering data, assisting with financial reports and helping to oversee client accounts.

“With Leslie’s previous experience as a finance assistant, her extensive knowledge of accounting procedures and her excellent customer-service skills, she will be a wonderful addition to our team and our firm,” said Director of Finance James E. Norman.

A recent graduate of Salisbury University, Jordan A. Davies joined DBF as a photography intern in early 2019, quickly transitioning into the role of a full-time photographer. Davies currently captures photos for DBF projects, live events such as grand-openings, ribbon-cuttings and groundbreakings, as well as memorable staff moments at all three DBF locations. He is well-versed in coordinating shoots with clients and employees, editing photos in Adobe Lightroom CC and organizing and maintaining photo catalogs.

“Jordan jumped right into the world of architecture and engineering, photographing both large- and small-scale projects, which can be a challenge depending on the type of project,” said supervisor and graphic designer Kevin S. McCoy. “His photos speak for themselves; he’s really done an excellent job of capturing some great shots that showcase the quality of DBF’s work.”

Davis, Bowen & Friedel Inc. is a full-service architectural, engineering, planning and surveying firm with offices in Milford as well as Salisbury and Easton, Maryland.

