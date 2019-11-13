State police said the suspect from Dover was pulled over in Smyrna and found to be in possession of crack cocaine and marijuana

Delaware State Police arrested a Dover man Tuesday after a traffic stop in Smyrna led to the discovery of drugs.

At about 7:43 a.m., a trooper saw a driver using his cell phone while traveling on North Dupont Highway in Smyrna.

Police pulled the car over.

While talking with the driver, the trooper detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A computer check revealed that the driver didn't have a valid driver’s license.

A 7-year-old child was in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed approximately .52 grams of marijuana, a burnt marijuana cigarette and trace amounts of crack cocaine, police said.

Nakia Wiggins Jr., 27, of Dover was taken into custody without incident and taken to Troop 3, where he was found to be in possession of about 8.81 grams of crack cocaine, police said.

Wiggins was charged with:

possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance,

possession of a controlled substance in a tier 1 quantity,

endangering the welfare of a child,

driving while license is suspended or revoked,

private use/consumption of marijuana,

driving while using an electronic communication device.

Wiggins was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance while awaiting another court appearance.