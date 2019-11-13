The Delaware Department of Transportation will host a public workshop on DelDOT’s ongoing land use and transportation planning process for Little Heaven and South Frederica from 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Kent County Levy Court, Room 200 and Levy Court Chamber, 555 E. Bay Road, Dover.

This planning process is supporting the recent land use strategies map changes proposed by the Kent County Master Plans Working Group to the 2018 Kent County Comprehensive Plan.

Interested persons are invited to express their views in writing, giving reasons for support of, or opposition to, the proposed changes. Comments will be received at the workshop or can be mailed to DelDOT Community Relations, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903, sent via email to dotpr@state.de.us.

This workshop location is accessible to persons having disabilities. Persons who require auxiliary aids and services such as qualified interpreters are requested to contact DelDOT by phone or mail one week in advance.

For more, call 800-652-5600 or 760-2080 or write to the above address.