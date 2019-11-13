Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity held its second annual Chair-ity Ball event Nov. 2 to benefit the ReStore, a night filled with laughter, dancing and raising money for affordable housing in central Delaware.

There were several auctions where patrons were able to bid on exclusive items such as an “Iron Throne” replica made by Kent Santos, a Delaware No. 1 Tag signed by Gov. John Carney, and chairs that were donated to ReStore then transformed into works of art by local artists. Mike Hines and the Look performed and had people dancing. In the end, more than $23,000 was raised.

CDHFH strives to improve the lives and the surrounding communities of Kent County by building sustainable homes in partnership with families in need. CDHFH has built 70 homes in downtown Dover and Frederica. Through this homeowner partnership, more than 200 adults and children have been able to achieve their dreams of their own home and break the cycle of poverty.

CDHFH thanked M&T Bank, Chesapeake Utilities, Wilmington University, Bayhealth, Dover Federal Credit Union, Beracah Homes Inc., Pratt Insurance, R&R Commercial Realty, Kent County Levy Court, Delaware State News, Dedicated to Women, the City of Dover, Delaware State University, Cheryl & Orville Carney with Outlook Events LLC, the Wesley College Jazz Ensemble, Mike Hines and the Look, Fordham & Dominion Brewing Company and Anita Wheeler-Bezy from La Baguette for their continued support.

For more, visit centraldelawarehabitat.org or call 526-2366.