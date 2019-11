Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester will host the next in her Congressional Conversations series at 6 p.m. Nov. 22 at Delaware State University, Martin Luther King, Jr. Student Center, 1200 N. Dupont Highway, Dover.

Congressional Conversations is an opportunity for Blunt Rochester to hear about the issues important to her constituents to take them back to Washington, D.C.

Registration is available at bit.ly/2QcQCuF.

For more, call 830-2330.