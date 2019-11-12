Registration is open for the fourth annual Gobble Wobble 5K, set for 10 a.m. Nov. 24 at Lake Forest North Elementary School, 319 E. Main St., Felton.

Pre-registration — available through Nov. 18 at bit.ly/36TIZPH — is $25 regular, $20 students. Day-of registration, beginning at 9 a.m., is $30 regular, $25 students.

A free kids race for ages 8 and older will step off at 9:45 a.m., and the 5K will begin at 10 a.m. Course is flat and fast through the town of Felton.

Gobble Wobble 5K T-shirts are given to pre-registered participants. Post race festivities include food, drink, “Beat the Turkey Raffle” and giveaways.

For more, visit bit.ly/36TIZPH.