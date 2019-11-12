The Bayhealth Foundation and Dover Motorsports Inc. collaborated to host the 34th annual Charitable Golf Tournament to benefit Bayhealth at Maple Dale Country Club in Dover, raising more than $31,000 in net proceeds.

“Special thanks goes to our many sponsors, participants, volunteers and the staff at Maple Dale Country Club,” said Bayhealth Foundation President Lindsay Rhodenbaugh. “The golf course was in spectacular condition and we couldn’t have been successful without all of you. Thank you.”

The tournament was held Oct. 3 to coincide with NASCAR race weekend at Dover International Speedway, since Bayhealth is one of the organizations that provides health care services to visitors, race teams and drivers during the course of the three-day event. The tournament, which featured other sponsors and players from the local community, included a luncheon, and prizes were awarded to the winners of contests that were held on the green.